Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 487,372 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,372 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,204,000 after acquiring an additional 432,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,703,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

