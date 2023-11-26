Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 53,775 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

