Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Henry Schein worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.67 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

