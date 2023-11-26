Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

