Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Amdocs worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

DOX opened at $83.10 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

