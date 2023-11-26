Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 2,878 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DVN opened at $45.35 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

