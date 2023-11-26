Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,360 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Shockwave Medical worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $175.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.83. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $8,372,120 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

