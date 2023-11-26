Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 9,411 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

