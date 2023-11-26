Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

