Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,811 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.