Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $95,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

