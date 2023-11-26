Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,684 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.60% of Brixmor Property Group worth $39,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,186,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 35,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

