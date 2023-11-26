Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 12,187 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,659 shares of company stock valued at $20,845,330,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $601.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,532. The company has a market capitalization of $570.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

