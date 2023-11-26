Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 211,626 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFIC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 179,354 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.