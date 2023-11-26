Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 31,424 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.56% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $79,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 556,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,422. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

