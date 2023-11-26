Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 94,045 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $139,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.38. 1,219,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,736. The company has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.