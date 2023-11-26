Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 440,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,687,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $389.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,054,312. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $393.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

