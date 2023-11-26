Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. 1,575,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,633. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

