Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 8,083,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,298,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

