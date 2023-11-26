Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 1.04% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $39,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $301,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 380,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 83,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,730. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.