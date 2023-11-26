Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,156 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 161,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,832. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.