Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 267,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,257,000 after acquiring an additional 156,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 511.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 162,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.01. 326,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.