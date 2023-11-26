Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. 1,709,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.