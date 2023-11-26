Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $14.44 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.37. 1,751,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

