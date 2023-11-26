Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 420,475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,924,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 106,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.