Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $33.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $164.04. The company had a trading volume of 189,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,308. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

