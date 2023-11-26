Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,575. The stock has a market cap of $334.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

