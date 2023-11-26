Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 367,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,639. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

