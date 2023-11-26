Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,557 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $502,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,351 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. 66,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

