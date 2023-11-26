Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 393,554 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.52. The stock had a trading volume of 190,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,727. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

