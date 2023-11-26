Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.86. The stock had a trading volume of 606,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,672. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

