Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 15,066 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.73% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,719,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,829,000 after purchasing an additional 363,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 806.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 153,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 539,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146,573 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

