Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 20,027 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,706. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

