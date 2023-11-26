Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 28,635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,635 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $46,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 799,731 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

