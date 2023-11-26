Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,917 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 502.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.11 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.