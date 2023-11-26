CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.15.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
