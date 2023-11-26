Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NYSE CPE opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

