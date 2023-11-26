Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.90. 114,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $559.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

