Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 36,462 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises comprises 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after buying an additional 582,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 247,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

