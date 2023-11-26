Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 3,734 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises about 0.3% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.06. 228,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

