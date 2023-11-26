Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

