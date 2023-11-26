Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 10,011 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.09. 130,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,379. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

