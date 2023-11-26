Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 6,277 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.23. The stock had a trading volume of 218,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,640. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.