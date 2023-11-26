Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 175,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 73.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 72.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.8 %

HRB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,761. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.