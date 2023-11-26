Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 150.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $448,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.33. 674,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $71.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

