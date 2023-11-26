Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,592. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

