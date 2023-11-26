Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

