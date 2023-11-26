Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 220,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,856. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

