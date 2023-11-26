Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.04. 788,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,965. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.