Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 710,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,473. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

